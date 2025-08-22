Cda Mobile App Adds Real Time Bus Tracking To Google Maps

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched real-time bus tracking on Google Maps through its newly integrated CDA Mobile App. The service enables commuters to check metro and electric bus routes, stops, and schedules directly on their smartphones, making travel across Islamabad and Rawalpindi easier and more reliable.

CDA officials said the system covers both the metro bus network and the electric bus feeder routes. Electric buses, introduced in July 2024, now operate on 13 feeder routes, including services from Faizabad to NUST, PIMS to Bari Imam, Police Lines to D-12, and Abpara to Tramri. Weekend tourist buses also run from PIMS to Daman-e-Koh and Shakarparian, providing convenient access to the city’s scenic spots.

The metro bus service has also been fully integrated into the app. The Red Line connects Saddar to Pak Secretariat, the Orange Line links Peshawar Mor with Islamabad International Airport, the Green Line runs from Bhara Kahu to PIMS, the Blue Line connects Gulberg to Faizabad, and the Purple Line links Taramri with Aabpara. Together, these routes form the backbone of Islamabad’s mass transit system.

Through real-time bus tracking, commuters can monitor arrivals and departures, identify the nearest stops, and plan their journeys more effectively. CDA stated that the initiative will not only improve passenger convenience but also reduce traffic congestion and lower environmental pollution by encouraging greater use of public transport.

The CDA Mobile App is available on both Android and iOS, allowing passengers to access the service through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for a seamless commuting experience.