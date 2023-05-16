Chat Lock: Mark Zuckerberg Announces A New Feature On WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, has introduced a new feature called “Lock Specific Chats” on WhatsApp. The new feature is designed to make conversations on the popular messaging platform even more private and secure by letting users lock their chats with a password.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will enhance user privacy. It will enable locking your most private data within the chat’s contact or groups.

Moreover, the ‘Lock Specific Feature ‘ enable users to continue a secured chat with family, friends or corporate people. This allows users to connect their conversations within a password-protected folder, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access them.

The feature is an advanced option that adds a layer of privacy and peace of mind knowing that the locked chats are shielded from prying eyes. In short, it provides an added level of protection to private messages.

Moreover, the feature allows users to lock specific chats using a password or biometric authentication.

According to WhatsApp,”notifications from locked conversations would not display the name of the sender or the actual message. That can only be accessed post-authentication”.

“We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.”

In addition, WhatsApp said that “additional customisations will be added to the chat Lock feature in coming months.” “Over the next few months we are going to be adding more options for chat lock. Including locking for companion devices, creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s”, stated Meta.

Hence, the advanced feature empowers users to have more control over their messaging experience and strengthens their ability to keep sensitive data private.

How To Set The Password

To lock a specific chat, anyone must press on the desired conversations, select the ‘Lock chat’ option, and set a unique password.

After adding a chat to the list of your locked conversations, it can only be accessed by the authorized person using the user’s fingerprint or password. In contrast, if someone tries to access your phone without providing the necessary information, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it.

Everyone will need the password when the user wants to unlock the chat. This indicates that it provides an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

However, Whatsapp already has many security options, such as encrypted chat backup, disappearing messages, and end-to-end encryption.

Furthermore, the ability to lock features is under development, and soon, it will be available for users to access.

