ChatGPT has rolled out new features to enhance its utility for business and enterprise users, particularly focusing on integrations with cloud storage services and meeting transcription capabilities.







ChatGPT can now directly connect to popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, and Microsoft OneDrive. This is a major leap, allowing ChatGPT to access and process information stored in users’ internal documents.

Instead of manually searching through various platforms, paid users can now ask ChatGPT and receive answers based on their internal company data. For example, a financial analyst could ask ChatGPT to synthesize an investment thesis from the marketing team. They could also ask about campaign performance data stored in spreadsheets. ChatGPT will only access files that the user has permission to view. Currently, it is only available to ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu users with a Google Workspace plan ($25 per person per month with an annual subscription of 2+ users).

These connectors are particularly powerful when combined with ChatGPT’s “Deep Research” mode. This allows the AI to read, reason over, and cite internal sources alongside web information to produce comprehensive, fully cited reports.







Another new Record Mode, initially available for macOS, allows users to record and transcribe meetings within the ChatGPT app. The AI generates structured notes that include overall summaries, key points, action items, open questions, and time-stamped citations.

ChatGPT can suggest follow-up actions and convert discussion points and action items into a Canvas document. Unlike some meeting bots that need to join as a participant, ChatGPT’s new tool simply listens through the device, turning spoken content into structured notes.

OpenAI has also introduced deep research connectors in beta for other platforms like HubSpot, Linear, and select Microsoft and Google tools. This allows users to combine internal data from these sources with web-based information to generate detailed research reports. This enables businesses to connect ChatGPT with their own proprietary systems and allows for custom AI-driven research.

In essence, these new features represent OpenAI’s strong push to integrate ChatGPT more deeply into professional workflows, transforming it from a general-purpose chatbot into a powerful enterprise productivity tool.