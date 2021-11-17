Chinese tech company developing state-of-the-art booking system for Pakistan Railways

In recent news, Pakistan Railways has officially signed a deal with a Chinese technology company in order to implement an artificial intelligence system that would allow passengers to plan and book journeys by using a single app. The China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) would develop the service over the next 10 years.

The system is being called the Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance initiative which will allow passengers to book, and pay for each mode of transport on a journey using the app. This will also allow the users to check trains status, choose seats, order car rentals and meals, and even book a hotel.

Norinco has been involved in a number of projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor such as the Orange Line in Lahore, Pakistan’s first metro service, and more.