News, Technology

Chinese technology set to boost rice production in Pakistan

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

In recent news, the rice production in Pakistan is set to receive a notable boost from the startup of modern color sorter machines and seeds given by China to Pakistan in order to facilitate the sowing of the grain.

Michael Guo, Sales Manager of Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic technology international, told the China Economic Net that they had started to sell the color sorter to Pakistan in 2008 in order to further promote Chinese branded technology as most consumers prefer European developed products. Moreover, he highlighted that in the first five years they sold up to 50 machines due to the fact that the technology is cheap but also of good quality.

In regards to this Guo further added:
“Up to now, Meyer has sold more than 600 color sorter machines in the Pakistani market with a share of 40%. Most rice exporters are using Meyer color sorter machines, and they are very satisfied with it. MEYER color sorter provides the greatest guarantee of food security for all over the world.”

As a result, the production of rice and other grains has increased exponentially.

Chinese technology rice production
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Government set to acquire 0.4 million Electronic Voting Machines for 2023

in News, Technology
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021

in News
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Government set to regulate social media applications to prevent harassment issues

in News, Social Media
Aug 27, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Government set to acquire 0.4 million Electronic Voting Machines for 2023