Education, Technology

Chrome OS now features a built-in screen recorder to enhance education

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 42 sec read>

In a recent blog by Google, the company announced that their flagship OS called Chrome OS will now feature a built-in screen recorder enabling students to record long virtual lessons for their studies.

Chromebooks have been recently known to be the most popular computers used by students to work on different projects, taking notes, etc. Moreover, the OS update now also helps educators to accelerate a student’s learning throughout these unprecedented times.

The feature is relatively simple as the user can simply press a button to start recording and a countdown will begin at the center of the screen. Once the countdown has ended a red circle will appear on the right side of the screen.

Moreover, the update now also features a ‘Family Link’ system, enabling parents to monitor their children’s activity on the device. Google has further planned to launch over 40 new Chromebooks this year where every model will be equipped to deliver exceptional Google Meet and Zoom experiences.

With the education sector globally using virtual tools, it’s no surprise that tech giants have been geared towards providing students with the best tools to eliminate barriers to education.

Source: Google, The Keyword

chromebook Education Google online education
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

A startup called Artie raises 10$ million to develop app-less games

in Startups, Technology
Feb 18, 2021  ·   1 min read

GIKI students beat top universities to clinch 2nd place in Design, Build and Fly competition

in Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   59 sec read
FBR-Pirated-TechJuice

FBR to roll out track-and-trace system to improve revenue collection

in News, Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   1 min read