OmniVision introduces the first camera sensor with 100% phase detection coverage

OmniVision, a Chinese-based hardware image sensor maker, introduced a brand new mobile sensor termed as the ‘OV50A’. This sensor has been specifically designed to offer unparalleled autofocus and low light performance. However, the camera is suited for primary and ultra-wide angle cameras.

OmniVision’s OV50A utilizes Quad Phase Detection where all pixels present in groups of 2×2 are used for premier focus detection. This is a 50MP image sensor with a 1.0-micron pixel size which is neck and neck with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 sensor. However, the OV50A’s technology is quite similar to Sony’s 2×2 on-chip lens system.

The way the sensor gives that seamless focus detection can be shown below:

This new sensor is intended for the primary cameras currently which allows the user to give a 2x digital crop zoom with 12.5 MP image output. This sensor is in the testing phase yet has given profound results during the testing phase.

The image below shows a significant improvement in picture results in comparison to current smartphones with their high-end cameras.

However, as far as video goes the OV50A can record video up to 8K at 30fps and 4K with 90fps. It also features slow-motion modes in 240fps at 1080p and 480fps at 720p.

The OV50A sensors will be shipped to companies soon in the second quarter hence it is expected that the new range of 2021 smartphones will soon be rocking this technology.