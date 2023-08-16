Cinnova® Ranks on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

“Lahore, Pakistan, August 16, 2023 —Cinnova Technologies, a leading innovator in the managed software services industry, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, with a global service center in Lahore, is proud

to announce that it has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its esteemed annual Inc. 5000list, the most

prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

This recognition is a testament to Cinnova’s significant growth and success over the past few years. The

Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This places Cinnova in a distinctive position

among the more than 1.3 million US companies with more than ten employees.

“Cinnova’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone in our company’s history,” said Shehzad Islam, CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our exceptional team in Lahore,

the high-quality software services we deliver to our US market, and our persistent commitment to

satisfying our customers.”

Looking forward, Cinnova plans to continue its upward path through carefully executed organic growth.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is not our end goal, but a driver for us to continue our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth,” said Jeff Holtmeier, Cinnova’s Executive Chairman and Partner.

For more information about Cinnova or to arrange an interview, please contact us at Media@Cinnova.comor visit http://www.cinnova.com

About Cinnova®

Cinnova Technologies is a software consulting firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a global

delivery center in Lahore. The company specializes in assisting forward-looking businesses, spanning from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, in crafting next-generation business solutions. Their comprehensive service portfolio encompasses custom software development, IoT solutions, technology strategy

consulting, and digital transformation services.

Cinnova’s diverse clientele encompasses a wide array of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and retail. The company boasts a proven track record of successfully delivering high-

quality software solutions that precisely align with their clients’ requirements.

At Cinnova, the commitment to delivering unparalleled client satisfaction remains unwavering. Their dedicated team comprises seasoned professionals who possess a fervent dedication to crafting

exceptional products. The company also places substantial emphasis on research and development, ensuring they maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools,

connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches

more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters,

social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes

company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global

recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an

opportunity to engage with an

exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The

associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

