You Can Now Play Netflix Games on PC and Other Devices

Expanding its offering of video games, Netflix has officially announced the arrival of video games on PC and a number of other devices. Having several dozen famous video games such as Relic Hunters and Asphalt Xtreme, Netflix gaming library was only available on iOS and Android platforms up until now.

“Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of games, while announcing the expansion.

Devices that are now getting Netflix games accessibility includes Amazon Fire TV streaming media players,, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Walmart ONN products.

Netflix, however, has decided to expand at a safer pace and therefore has only released two games, namely Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, on PC and all other non-mobile devices mentioned above.

Using Your Phone as a Controller

Following their test release on TVs, Netflix games are now going to allow you to use your mobile phone as a gamepad. Whenever you open a Netflix game on your TV, you will get a QR code, which when scanned through a phone would allow it to act as a controller for all Netflix games.

Windows PC or Mac users on the other hand will simply be able to play these games through their keyboard and mouse.

