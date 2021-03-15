Clubhouse announces accelerator program for creators on its platform

In one of Clubhouse’s weekly town hall, CEO of Clubhouse, Paul Davison, announced that the Clubhouse Creator First program will accelerate hosts and creators on the platform to further build their audiences, connect with brands and further monetize their shows.

The accelerator program will be accepting applications through March 31st and will initially select 20 creators into the program. So far Clubhouse has had an amazing impact throughout the year which has enabled users to invest in a new form of creativity. This hence compelled other major companies such as the likes of Twitter to get a piece of the same pie through the introduction of Twitter Spaces. It is believed that a similar service will also be introduced by Facebook as well.

Furthermore, Davison also mentioned that Clubhouse will be embarking on a world tour to share some of the product features and add ons which have been heavily requested by users. Moreover, the application will not require access to users’ phone contacts as the newest update allows users to allow people to invite each other by using their phone numbers directly. This also includes the new additional feature for users to delete contacts that have been previously uploaded by the user.