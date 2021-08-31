News, Technology

Computer maker Compaq said to return to the market

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 40 sec read>

In the early 2000s, there was a computer brand called ‘Compaq’ which was at the time one of the top computer brands in the world and even rivaled IBM. However, with the progression of time, Compaq could not keep up with companies such as Dell, Lenovo, and Apple and was soon discontinued by HP hence never to exist again, until now.

In a recent tweet by a newly created Twitter account called ‘CompaqReboot’, it was revealed that Compaq might make a comeback. Moreover, their latest tweet mentioned that they would return in Q1, 2022.

However, it is quite unclear if whether the computer brand has been revived and reacquired by HP or if this is a separate company now. However, in the golden days of modern computing, Compaq was well known for developing budget laptops back in the day. But with companies such as Realme, Xiaomi, and Huawei now entering the laptop market the competition for Compaq would be heavy.

Compaq
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

This Pakistani artist made the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

in News, Technology
Aug 31, 2021  ·  

Pakistani marketing platform ‘Walee’ raises $2.7 million seed

in News, Startups
Aug 31, 2021  ·  

Chinese high-yield intercropping technology completes sowing, accelerating Pakistan’s agriculture

in News, Technology
Aug 31, 2021  ·  
Up Next: This Pakistani artist made the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner