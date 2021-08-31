Computer maker Compaq said to return to the market

In the early 2000s, there was a computer brand called ‘Compaq’ which was at the time one of the top computer brands in the world and even rivaled IBM. However, with the progression of time, Compaq could not keep up with companies such as Dell, Lenovo, and Apple and was soon discontinued by HP hence never to exist again, until now.

In a recent tweet by a newly created Twitter account called ‘CompaqReboot’, it was revealed that Compaq might make a comeback. Moreover, their latest tweet mentioned that they would return in Q1, 2022.

Get ready for the return of Compaq, Q1 2022. #Compaq pic.twitter.com/JpYVmV9ubw — Compaq (@CompaqReboot) August 31, 2021

However, it is quite unclear if whether the computer brand has been revived and reacquired by HP or if this is a separate company now. However, in the golden days of modern computing, Compaq was well known for developing budget laptops back in the day. But with companies such as Realme, Xiaomi, and Huawei now entering the laptop market the competition for Compaq would be heavy.