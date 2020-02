Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partner Smart Care Technologies

Coolpad, a globally acclaimed Chinese manufacturing brand, is now going to be officially launched in Pakistan, through its official partnership with Smart Care Technologies.

Coolpad has besotted successfully in China, Vietnam, the USA, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India with its diverse integration. Coolpad Group Limited is the largest Chinese Telecommunications Equipment Company, headquartered in Shenzhen.

The salient feature about this brand is its mid-range affordability and durability which would dazzle a huge populace indigenously.

The only partner of Coolpad in Pakistan is Smart Care Technologies. Over the years, Smart Care has become well known through its exceptional service, brand durability, and persistence; and now is all set to represent Coolpad Smartphones with the same enthusiasm.

Regarding this forthcoming partnership of Smart Care and Coolpad in Pakistan, the CEO of Smart Care, Mohammad Tufail Ashraf said, “Smart Care as the most value-added partner of Coolpad in Pakistan is looking forward to set a benchmark in the mid-range mobile industry. Our core philosophy is to provide our customers with the most reliable and up-to-date products of Coolpad”.

With its Global consumer ship, Coolpad is going to be a huge success and would stand as competition in the emerging smartphone industry of Pakistan.

