CPEC development unhindered despite of challenges, says Asad Umar

At the 10th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister Asad Umar thanked the Chinese government for their unparalleled support towards Pakistan in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further highlighted CPEC’s cooperation and the respective work on all the projects which have continued regardless of the pandemic situation which mainly due to the commitment of the leadership behind these projects.

The minister further mentioned that Phase-2 of CPEC seems even more promising as it broadens the scope of cooperation and focuses on industrial, technological, scientific, and agricultural cooperation. Moreover, the Prime Minister has already issued directions for empowering SEZ authorities and management companies to provide full facilitation to investors which will also include a dedicated Investor Facilitation Centre for Chinese investors. In addition, security arrangements have been made to remove any threats that have been directed towards CPEC.

The JCC meeting also included discussion on the following topics i.e. 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project; South-North Gas Pipeline; Policy Framework for Thar Coal Gasification; Strategic Underground Gas Storages; National Seismic Study of Sedimentary Area; Joint Prospecting, Exploration, Development, and Marketing of Metalic Minerals, Dir Motorway Project; Peshawar – D. I. Khan Motorway; Clean and Green Gwadar Movement Project; Karach Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone; Potential Cooperation in the Copper-Gold mine exploration, Stone processing and other areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, the JCC also announced the signing of MoU on the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) and Agreement of Cooperation Framework between Ningbo Port and Gwadar Port including the Lease deed of the Gwadar Expo Center.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks by Asad Umar who thanked the Chinese side and mentioned that substantive progress on all dimensions of CPEC had been made which overall reflects the immense hard work devotion and commitment to the projects from both sides.

All in all, with the second phase of CPEC being accelerated, the economic ties between the two neighbors are becoming even stronger.

