Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin Above $24,900

Wednesday: The market cap Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto currency is around $24,900. Bitcoin’ s dominance is currently 43.68%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day, as per CoinMarketCap.

As per the latest, the crypto currency markets were trading higher in today’s trade amid easing worries over bank industry.

Bitcoin has risen 1.95% to $24,943. On the other hand, Ethereum was above the $1,700 level. In the last 24 hours, BTC volume stood at nearly $53.82 billion,rising 12.50% from yesterday.

“Bitcoin’s immediate support level is at $25,125 and a break below this level could open up further selling space up to the $23,750 level, stated by Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-founder CEO of Unocoin.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin was above $26,500 following the relase of the consumer price index (CPI) data. The data revealed showed US inflation remained at 6% year-over-year.

*In today’s crypto world it is expected that the value will go as high as $26,514.72 and as low as $24,142.48*.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin said that,”the UK government bailing out the Silicon Valley Bank has created a positive sentiment within the investment community and which may have increased buying activity”.

In addition, he also stated that accrding to the latest data, US consumer inflation has slowed down but it’s still on the higher side which may drive Fed to continue its hawkish stance”.

In contrast, other top crypto tokens were also at the higher side. Solana, polygon, and Polkadot were also trading at 3% higher level.

Meanwhile, the global crypto currency market cap was trading higher around $1.10 trillion. Who h shows that is rising 2.24% in the last 24 hours.

Whereas, the volume of all stable coins is currently at $94.39 billion, which is 93.29% of the overall crypto market 24-hour volume.

Whereas, currently the total volume of DeFi is 9.46 billion. The 24-hour volume is at 9.35% of the total crypto market.

It is also resulted that, major market oscillator points to a neutral sentiment.

If we look at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 63.32. Whereas, the Stochastic %K (14,3,3). The average directional index (14) indicates a Neutral Outlook at 81.09 and 24.49 respectively.

A super the latest information, the MCAD level (12,26) at 133.09 depicts a Buy.

Today’s major market crypto currency volumes are at:

Ethereum: $1,708 1.96%

Tether: $10.01%

BNB: $313.11 2.21%

XRP: $0.3762 1.56%

Cardano: $0.3468 0.64%

People seems quite positive and hopeful about the up coming market. The pullbacks are quite normal and the market maker blowing up the long and short positions.

