Cybercriminals Are Using ChatGPT To Create Hacking Tools And Code

Professional and experienced cyber criminals are using chatGPT to create hacking tools and code. The latest news has revealed that Israeli security firm Check Point discovered a thread under a well-known hacking site by a professional hacker. He claimed to be testing the famous AI chatbot to “recreate malware strains.”

Later, the hacker distributed and compressed Android malware initiated by ChatGPT over the internet.

According to the news, spyware possesses the power to steal important files. The hacker explained another intelligent program that can install a backdoor on a computer, enabling a PC to become infected with more malware.

At this point, the Checkpoint noticed that cyber criminals were utilizing chatbots to write their scripts. On the other hand, one more user uploaded Python code and claimed that this process could encrypt files and creates by using ChatGPT. He also claimed that hacking tools and code are the first of their kind.

Though such codes are specially for good, Checkpoint that it could “simply an update to encrypt someone’s PC without any user intervention.”

Although chatGPT hacking tools seems “quite rudimentary,” the security firm forces that this is just a matter of time. Until more sophisticated threat actors modify the way they exploit AI-based hacking tools for harm.

Moreover, a hacker demonstrated how the AI chatbot is used to establish a dark web marketplace. The hacker revealed through ChatGPT that he invented a piece of code that uses a third-party API. To get the most current bitcoin values—in addition, he also used it for the dark web market payment mechanism.

The creator of chatGPT, OpenAI, has put in several security measures to stop blatant demands for AI to create malware.

Security measures and researchers discovered that the AI chatbot could create error-free, grammatically accurate phishing emails.

A request for comment from OpenAI has yet to receive an accurate response. “Cybercriminals attracted to ChatGPT. Recently, there has been evidence that hackers are beginning to utilize it to create harmful malware. Given that chatGPT provides hackers with a solid starting point, it can speed up the process, said Sergey Shykevich, manager of Checkpoint’s Threat Intelligence Group.

Moreover, a threat actor submitted a Python script on December 21, 2022. Emphasizing that it was the first script he had ever written.

The hacker said OpenAI gave him a “good hand to finish the script with a great scope.”

According to the research, this might indicate that future cyber criminals with little programming experience. Can use chatGPT to create dangerous tools and grow into accomplished cyber criminals with the necessary technical expertise.

Though the tools are effortless, Shykevich said that it would be soon that more experience threat actors improve how they employ AI tools.

Alas, Microsoft has paid nearly $1 billion to purchase openAI. And now trying to promote ChatGPT apps for handling pr article issues.

