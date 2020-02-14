Daraz joins hands with Multan Sultan to offer customers an amplified experience

Daraz, the leading online marketplace in Pakistan, has joined hands with Multan Sultan for HBL Pakistan Super League Season 5. Through technological innovation, the platform promises to bring customers’ an amplified experience that combines the nation’s favourite sport with online entertainment and shopping.

“As the nation gears up for the biggest cricketing event in the country, we have partnered up with Multan Sultan to offer our customers an unprecedented experience. Daraz stands at the forefront of technological innovation in the country and events such as HBL PSL offer opportunities for us to implement our best innovative practices,” Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer Daraz Pakistan.

Gamification has become a key element of Daraz’ user experience and during the Play It, Shop It, Cricket campaign, which is now live, the platform is offering customers an unprecedented opportunity to win jerseys worn by players Shahid Afridi, Moein Ali, Sohail Tanveer, Shan Masood, and Imran Tahir during Multan Sultan’s matches starting February 21st. Customers are encouraged to activate and load their Daraz Wallets and participate in the One Rupee Game on the Daraz mobile app during the matches for a chance to win the jerseys.

As the franchise’s official merchandising partner, Daraz is also providing a large customer base access to Multan Sultan playing jerseys & merchandise.

“As a Daraz user, I am delighted to bring the platform on board as our partners. We intend to offer a wide range of Multan Sultan sports and lifestyle products every season and Daraz will help us reach the team’s fans not only in South Punjab but across the country. I am certain this will be a fruitful and lasting partnership,” said Ali Tareen, co-owner Multan Sultan.

Daraz is confident that with the Play It, Shop It, Cricket campaign, the platform will make this season of HBL PSL even more memorable.

