News

DDR5 benchmark results show that next-gen RAM will be 53% faster than DDR4

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 51 sec read>

Chinese memory manufacturer Longsys has released test results of its DDR5 memory modules which were evaluated on an Intel Alder Lake Desktop platform comprising of an 8 core chip. The performance data was measured on Longsys’s DDR5 ES1 modules which were released today and offer speeds of up to 6.4 Gbps.

As per details, the memory modules that were tested featured two different variants, including single rank and dual rank modules which offered 16GB and 32GB memory respectively. Both of these modules were based on the UDIMM form factor and featured 4800 MHz pin speeds. The RAM stick had an 8-layer PCB design.

As mentioned earlier, the memory was tested with Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs and the DDR5 memory showed a 53% improvement over DDR4. There was a 28% improvement in read speeds, 27% improvement in write speeds, and 10% improvement in copy tests.

The latency, however, was much worse than DDR4, and this is because it was only an early test kit. There was also the fact that DDR5 was working on dual rank, which can sometimes perform worse than a single rank memory.

Additional features of the next-generation DDR5 memory include 16n Prefetch mode, twice as many banks per module, two independent 32-bit channels per module, enhanced end-to-end reception mode, synchronous refresh mode for the bank, and more.

We already have a number of different memory manufacturers that have announced their upcoming DDR5 memory kits. We can expect to hear more by mid-2021.

DDR4 DDR5 DDR5 performance DDR5 vs DDR4 Longsys next-gen RAM
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

NUST team ‘Bfreeze’ selected to receive $100K seed award by the The Hult Foundation

in News, Startups
Mar 16, 2021  ·   41 sec read

TikTok to force personalized ads on its users soon

in News, Social Media
Mar 16, 2021  ·   1 min read

Top 30 Pakistani startups to pitch at the IT Ministry’s PAKImpactInvest competition

in News, Startups
Mar 16, 2021  ·   46 sec read
Up Next: DHL’s first delivery to the moon: You can now send a selfie with your partner to the moon