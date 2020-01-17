Digital Pakistan Internship Portal inaugurated by IT ministry

Under the Digital Pakistan initiative by PM Pakistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) launched the Digital Pakistan Internship Portal on Wednesday. Federal Secretary MOITT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, honored the inauguration ceremony by his presence.

The internship portal is launched to automate the hiring process and provide the IT companies to discover talented individuals easily. The portal will also bridge the gap between the country’s academia and market by bringing Pakistan’s information technology industry, local universities, and IT graduates in one place, increasing collaboration and cooperation between the three.

MOITT has designed the portal so that different companies can post the problems they are working on. These industry-related problems can then be taken on by university professors and students who will solve these while working together with the companies. This will give these students an idea about the market and working environment, and they will be industry-ready when they graduate. The portal will also help to automate the internship hiring proccess.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddique appreciated the move at the launch ceremony, saying that Digital Pakistan Internship Portal is the first step in the right direction. The move will eliminate the hurdles paved in the way of the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector, and the country’s IT industry has an auspicious future. He said that the youth are the pivotal part of any country, and the young people of Pakistan have great talent and potential. The present government is taking serious steps to ensure the growth of the IT industry and the youth of the country. He said that it is essential to provide our youth with healthy activities and useful incentives so they can exhibit their talents for the development of the country.

On this occasion, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) also signed MoUs with HEC and Ecommerce Gateway for promotion of the Digital Pakistan internship portal in the academia and the industry.

