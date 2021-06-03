e-Earn, a subsidized co-working network benefitting 10,000 freelancers initiated. Here is how to register

According to a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) press release, e-Earn, Punjab’s largest subsidized co-working network benefitting 10,000 freelancers, was inaugurated in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park, with the government sharing up to 60% of the cost of each member. The co-working spaces will cater to up to 8,000 – 10,000 freelancers and will be established in 36 districts of Punjab. The PITB has devised the project in light of the Ministry of Higher Education & IT directions.

The Provincial Minister for Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the co-sharing spaces would provide professionally designed and well-facilitated shared office spaces granting opportunities for its members to build strong ties through collaboration, events and networking.

“Punjab government has initiated e-Earn with the vision to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses. This is yet another phenomenal project of the government empower youth.”, he said.

Provincial Minister stated that the project has already gained momentum. As announced the first co-working center will be launched in Bahawalpur during the first week of June and the registrations are already opened for this and freelancer. Our next launch would be in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Mr. Raja Yassir Humayun also underlined the role of co-working industry in Pakistan for economic development and prosperity. He urged the freelancers to make any possible contribution for the prosperity of nation. He also highlighted other the key priorities of the government to empower youth.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that through e-Earn we would be able to accumulate smart, talented and skilled aspiring professional who, through collaboration and networking, would bring foreign exchange and boost country’s economy. To register for e-Earn co-working space, age should be 18 to 36, active freelancing profile, Valid CNIC, and Domicile of Punjab is mandatory. Freelancers can book a place for 4 Months by paying 40% of the total fee.