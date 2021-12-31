News, Technology

e-Pay Punjab Revenue Collection Crosses PKR 60 Billion+

e-Pay Punjab, a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board and Punjab Finance Department, has collected a staggering PKR 60 Billion+ revenue against 12.3 Million+ transactions to date.

This was informed during a progress review meeting in which Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that e-pay Punjab continues to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

It was also informed that the e-Pay Punjab app has been downloaded 933K+ times. PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Offering online payments of 21 taxes/levies for 10 departments, e-Pay Punjab has collected total revenue of PKR 35.25 Billion through Sales Tax, PKR 10.5 Billion through Token Tax, PKR 8.25 Billion through Property Tax, and around 3 Billion through Traffic Challans.

Automation of an online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has made government collections easier by making the payments process prompt and hassle-free through a number of payment channels.

