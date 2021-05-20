News, Online Earning

e-Rozgaar trained youth have so far earned a cumulative PKR 3.5 billion, PITB reveals

On Thursday, the Punjab Information Technology Board revealed that youth trained through its flagship e-Rozgaar program have so far earned a cumulative PKR 3.5 billion. The board revealed the figure in a tweet regarding a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti to discuss the contribution of e-Rozgaar in empowering the youth across Punjab with Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor.

A detailed discussion was held on the recently introduced e-commerce courses and the way forward for the program.
The figure has grown from an earlier announcement by the  PITB which revealed that the E-Rozgar training program’s graduates earned Rs. 2.4 billion. The e-Rozgar program has grown immensely since its introduction. Earlier, it was revealed that Japan would be providing job opportunities to Pakistani freelancers trained under the E-Rozgaar Program. At the same time, the PITB has decided to introduce a similar, major Freelancing Training program in Balochistan.

“PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Secretary Youth Affairs Fuad Hashim Rabbani, PRO to Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Umair Hassan e-Rozgaar team members including Senior Program Manager Ahmad Islam were also present at the meeting.”, the announcement added.
