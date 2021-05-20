e-Rozgaar trained youth have so far earned a cumulative PKR 3.5 billion, PITB reveals

On Thursday, the Punjab Information Technology Board revealed that youth trained through its flagship e-Rozgaar program have so far earned a cumulative PKR 3.5 billion. The board revealed the figure in a tweet regarding a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti to discuss the contribution of e-Rozgaar in empowering the youth across Punjab with Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor.