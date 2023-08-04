E-Rozgar Program Graduates’ Online Earnings Exceed Over Rs 8 Billion

Punjab educated youth have been able to earn nearly 8.152 billion, thanks to the initiative taken by Punjab government. The E-Rozgar training program, an initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has made the youth capable enough to earn Rs 8.152 billion by utilizing their skills.

The E-Rozgar programme is a success and has enabled skilled youth to earn a handsome amount by utilizing their skills and efforts. The objective behind the project is to educate the candidates who are interested in learning and to make them capable enough to earn a good amount. The programme is not just a programme but a revolution that will help to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to enable Pakistan to chase the race in the field of technology.

The vision of the programme is to reduce unemployment and drive economic growth in Pakistan by increasing inflow of foreign currency. To overcome the financial challenges, Punjab government decided to bring solution to an unemployment therefore, established an E-Rozgar programme in 36 districts of Punjab to provide training to budding freelancers and enhance their professional skills and capabilities.

Through this programme youth is enable to earn a sustainable income. The programme will expedite the Freelancing skills of around 15,000 students in a year. The initiative will help people to live an honourable life and will provide training opportunities to youth for self-employment using online platforms.

Through this programme, you can learn Mobile App Development , Technical Content Marketing, e-commerce, and creative designing. The training programme under the supervision of Punjab government has been teaching jobless young people from Punjab seven different skill sets. Up till now, over 54,000 graduates passed out under this programme with 57% female participation and these trainees are earning more than 3.6 billion PKR collectively.

E-Rozgar provides an on-campus and physical both the opportunities. The on-campus courses includes content marketing and advertising, technical and creative design.

To avail the opportunity, the candidate must have basic computer knowledge, domicile of the Punjab province, valid CNIC, minimum 16 years of education, and age limit Upto 35 years.

The programme is performing so well that recently a graduate from E-Rozgar has earned Rs 8.152 billion. There are currently 45 centres serving the Punjab sector.

The E-Rozgar training programme is giving different trainings to the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile in seven different fields.

Interested candidates can apply online by clicking www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk and participate in the online entry test. The duration of the course is three months. The selection is totally based on merit basis and will be given training totally free of cost for three months by exerts. The faculty is so experienced and posses good skills in Freelancing, enabling the candidates to earn through the internet by working from home for non-technical, technical, and creative assignments.

