48,000 Students Got Digital Training Under e-Rozgar So Far

About 48,000 educated youngsters got digital training under e-Rozgar schemes and are earning livelihood amicably through the modern concept of freelancing across the province. In-charge e-Rozgar Training Centre Muzaffargarh Malik Tabraiz in a statement observed that training in seven different programs was in progress, under the joint initiative of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and the Punjab Information Technology board.

He highlighted that the youth could earn a living online and in a dignified manner from their home. About the criteria, Tabraiz noted that candidates with six-year education could get admission to the training program.

He said that Pakistan was a fortunate country for having around 63 percent youth among its population.

“We are bringing more programs to give the youth maximum opportunities to excel in their respective skills and fields. We are ready to extend every kind of cooperation and facilitation to PILDAT, Literacy, PITB, HEC, and TEVTA Departments in their upcoming youth program.”

The sports minister said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab, in the collaboration with the PITB, was making efforts to make the e-Rozgar project a success. He said;

“Youth of Punjab province are being imparted technical skills in various relevant fields through the e-Rozgar Program. Dozens of e-Rozgar Program centers are working right now in the province where thousands of youth are earning respectable livelihoods for their families.”

In his address, the Director General of Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that it was the right time to chalk out a comprehensive plan. “Our youth needs to be given technical education. It is the modern era and in this challenging time every youth must learn a skill along with his/her education,” he stressed.

He further said that the Youth Affairs Department of Punjab is making all possible efforts to empower and mobilize our talented young generation.

“The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar program courses to make the future bright,” he added.

Director General Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif, DG TEVTA, M Asad of UNFPA, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy secretary Education Punjab Shahzad Jafri, Deputy Secretary HEC, DEO Literacy Department Ghulam Ahmed, Project Manager PILDAT Faheem Khan, Technical Consultant PILDAT Ms. Amna Kausar and Maham Taj and Deputy Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor also attended the meeting.

The Officials of PILDAT, PITB, the Literacy Department, and TEVTA gave a thorough presentation and briefing regarding their initiatives and measures taken for the empowerment and development of youth. The officials of PILDAT, the Literacy Department, and TEVTA lauded useful projects of the Youth Affairs Department Punjab, particularly the NPSC E-library. Highlighting initiatives of the Youth Affairs Department Punjab, DG, SBP, said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab is providing a platform for sports development facilitation and promotion of talent.

“It is working comprehensively for youth empowerment, encouragement, entrepreneurship, and development,” he elaborated.

Technical Consultant PILDAT Ms. Amna Kausar in her briefing highlighted the significance of skills in this modern era. “We should make collective efforts for a better future for our youth at the platform of youth Parliament. Besides this, we also need to enhance our coordination under the new sports policy. In foreign countries, every individual is bound to learn at least one skill as per his/her interest and passion and we need to introduce and launch this practice in our country properly,” she explained.

The officials of the Literacy Department in their presentation said that effective measures are be­ing taken to make transgender inmates skilled and educated.

Read More: