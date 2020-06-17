Easypaisa Makes Ordering Food Convenient with Eat Mubarak

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has partnered with Eat Mubarak to expand the already diverse range of offerings available to its customers. Easypaisa users can now conveniently order food from their favourite restaurants through the Easypaisa Mobile App. The feature is aimed to provide ease of access and freedom to people while using Easypaisa as it continues to broaden the number of services which can be availed directly through the App.

The Easypaisa App has become a one-stop solution for an enormous array of financial transactions particularly during the ensuing lockdowns. Through this partnership, users will now be able to use their Easypaisa App to search for available restaurants nearby, order and track their food, and also make payments digitally thus getting contactless food deliveries from the comfort of their homes. Digital payments have become relatively more preferable and allowing users to have a one-stop food ordering experience through the Easypaisa App adds to their comfort as well as convenience.

“Our primary focus has always been to provide our customers with innovative payments solutions that can introduce new levels of simplicity in their lives. This collaboration with Eat Mubarak is yet another step in our journey to transform the Easypaisa App into a comprehensive platform that can enable a digital lifestyle for everyone,” said M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa, while shedding light on the launch of this new feature.

In such a difficult time when the Covid-19 outbreak has restricted movement and people are indoors, we are committed to deliver almost every service that a user would need to conduct financial transactions remotely, without the need of being physically present at a public place,” he further added.

Syed Sair Ali, CEO Eat Mubarak also noted while commenting on this development; “Eat Mubarak is strived to feed every foodie in the most convenient way possible during the pandemic. Ultimate objective of Eat Mubarak is to provide its customers the best of services and joy of perfect meal. We are excited to have Easypaisa as our payment partner and are confident that this partnership would help us achieve another milestone towards serving our customers as now they do not have to worry about the Cash and can pay directly from their Easypaisa mobile account.”

Easypaisa is a complete digital payments solution that enables users to maintain mobile accounts, make cash transfers, buy airtime and data bundle subscriptions, avail discounts and even pay retailers through QR code scanning. Now users can swiftly satisfy cravings for their favorite foods as well by ordering whatever they like directly from within the mobile application.

