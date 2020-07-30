Easypaisa Re-defines the Way Customers Pay Bills

Easypaisa, the country’s leading branchless banking platform has revamped the utility bills payment section of its App. New features have been introduced along with the addition of various billers such as government payments, educational institutes’ fee payments and credit card payments to make bill payments easier than ever.

The demand today for the simplicity of a seamless digital payment experience that integrates all possible payment methods for users is greater than it was before. Based on extensive customer research and user experience, the interface has been improved in order to bring more convenience to users. While paying bills, customers will get bill payment alerts, payment stamps, and bill help section in both English and Urdu. The newly introduced scan barcode feature helps users scan the barcode to find their utility bills, including electricity, gas, telephone and water. With new partnerships, Easypaisa has become the first financial app to offer bill payments of 66 companies across Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank said; “We have always aspired to introduce effective, simple, and innovative payment solutions for our customers. Digital payments are changing the way users transact, making their lives easier and keeping them safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. We believe in creating unique opportunities for all individuals to reap the benefits of an easily accessible and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem so that they can add more simplicity and convenience into their personal lives – the revamped utility bills section of the Easypaisa App does just that.“

Easypaisa remains at the forefront of empowering people through innovative and secure digital financial services. With millions of customers across the country, the organization remains committed to driving the future of digital payments in Pakistan

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk