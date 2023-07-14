ECNEC Approves Rs.377 Billion Solarization Scheme for Agricultural Tube Wells

Pakistan’s top economic decision-making body, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), has approved a significant solarization scheme for agricultural tube wells. The scheme, endorsed with a budget of Rs377 billion, aims to support the country’s farming community and ensure food security in the face of climate change.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and attended by senior government officials, highlighted the adverse effects of climate change on Pakistan’s agriculture sector. In response, the ECNEC considered and approved the “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tube wells” project. This project will be implemented in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Baluchistan, with an estimated cost of Rs377,236.275 million and a gestation period of three years.

According to an official statement issued by the finance division, the project will allocate Rs90 billion in the current financial year to convert the existing 100,000 tube wells to solar energy systems. By providing clean and green energy, the project aims to increase agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

The execution of the solarization scheme will be carried out by the Ministry of National Food Security in collaboration with the Federal Water Management Cell (FWMC) and Provincial Departments of Agriculture. This coordinated effort will ensure the successful implementation of the project across the four provinces.

In addition to the solarization scheme, ECNEC also approved other significant provincial projects. One of them is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Industrial Support Project, which aims to boost rural development and provide support to industrial sectors in KP. The approval of this project reflects the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth and employment opportunities in the province.

Furthermore, ECNEC endorsed the Sindh Solar Energy Project, demonstrating the government’s focus on renewable energy development. This project aims to harness solar power potential in Sindh province, contributing to the country’s overall energy mix and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

The approvals by ECNEC indicate the government’s determination to address crucial challenges faced by various sectors in Pakistan. By investing in solarization schemes, rural development, and renewable energy projects, the government aims to enhance agricultural productivity, create employment opportunities, and promote sustainable development across the country. These initiatives are crucial steps toward ensuring a more resilient and prosperous future for Pakistan.

