Education Ministry joins hands with Google & Tech Valley to establish digitally enabled government schools

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google and Tech Valley to make Islamabad the benchmark of digitally enabled government schools.

The initiative has been launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision, aimed at the country’s digital transformation. Under the first phase of this initiative, Tech Valley would install Google Work Space based on Cloud-Based Infrastructure in 200 male and female schools of Islamabad Capital Territory.

While Google would provide tools to these schools for distance education along with chrome book.

In the second phase, all teachers would be imparted virtual training for effective use and take benefit from these tools.

This step of the Ministry of Federal Education aims to ensure the professional development of teachers and students.

Earlier, the IT Ministry had approved 7 projects of Rs. 4.8 billion in line with the Digital Pakistan vision. However, despite the rapid digitization efforts, Pakistan’s educational crises have worsened due to a lack of resources such as the Internet.

Source: Business Recorder

