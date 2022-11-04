Elon Musk Agrees With Pakistani Singer Ali Zafar’s Suggestions Regarding Twitter

Elon Musk, who became the official owner of Twitter after signing a $44 billion deal, is in the headlines for introducing new changes in twitter. The world’s richest man has been planning to do this for months; at last, it happened, and now Musk has control of Twitter.

Hence, Musk is asking the Twitter staff to work 84 hours weekly to meet the deadlines. Similarly, managers stay at the office and sleep there following orders.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, agreed with a tweet of Ali Zafar . He gave some suggestions to introduce some new things as the current CEO is experimenting with a few things.

On Thursday, singer Ali Zafar tweeted that the incentives must be enormous for content creators as only likes and followers are not enough. Besides, Twitter must allow content creators to build their online digital empires. So, the content creators can craft a world they can create, learn from, and generate income.

Whereas the Pakistani singer, who has 3.2 million followers, said that Twitter must be like clubs or rooms where like-minded people can connect, create, auction, share, monetize and sell. In another tweet, Ali Zafar requested Elon Musk to change the algorithms.

Exciting. Yes, please make Twitter fun and get all the hate mongers, smear- launchers and fake news spreaders off of it. Let the truth and authentic information be disseminated for the good of humanity. Most importantly creativity, art and innovation. #TwitterTakeover #ELONMUSK https://t.co/k87vRM4NNS — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 29, 2022

Nevertheless, if Twitter changes algorithms, the content can reach more people. Therefore, a person in the US can sit back and enjoy the content people are making in Japan and vice versa. Tweets and content must reach a large number of individuals for monetization. Though individuals can’t pay for the reach, companies can.

However, the Tesla owner and co-founder, now also the owner of Twitter, replied to the Teefa in Trouble star. In his reply to Pakistan’s well-known singer, Elon Musk agreed with Ali Zafar, saying he is speaking the truth.

Likewise, Musk also said that Twitter has unique content in Japan. Almost half of the adults there post content online. But the world doesn’t recognize it because they are yet to see it.

Presently, Musk is thinking of ideas to revolutionize Twitter, and almost every other day, he announces a new update by tweeting from his Twitter account, which has nearly 113.5 million followers.

While Twitter is in the headlines, Musk announced that on the social media platform, users with a verified blue tick on their accounts would have to pay $8 per month. Some celebrities are bashing Musk for that, and even common people hold different views about this new update.

