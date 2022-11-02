Celebrities are Leaving Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Major celebrities including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, songwriter Sara Bareilles and Toni Branxton said their goodbyes to Twitter

Elon Musk bought Twitter just last week and the whole thing has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. From firing top executives, to forming a partnership with a crypto exchange and even initiating plans to charge people for the verified blue tick, Twitter news has become a trending topic for the world of technology.

Between all of this chaos, it was noticed that many celebrities are not really happy with Elon Musk who calls himself an advocate of free speech and wants to make Twitter a free space for everyone.

Musk right after acquiring Twitter, said that he will reduce content moderation and discontinue permanent banning on the platform. Donald Trump, one of Twitter’s most famous banned persons, was also told that he will get his account back.

All of this free speech advocacy and a dream for an open platform was applauded by many on the internet, others however aren’t very happy. Many including major celebrities believe that the once peaceful platform will now have unfiltered and unchecked content leading to the spread of hate.

Toni Branxton, made a tweet to her 1.8 million followers on the platform saying that she is not comfortable with “hate speech under the veil of free speech” and has decided to leave the platform for now.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other people of colour” said Toni Branxton.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles also wrote a heartfelt Tweet announcing her goodbyes to her 2.8 million followers on the platform. “It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me”.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of the famous TV show Grey’s Anatomy also announced that she will be leaving the platform. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned” she said.

