Elon Musk Shuts Down Two Out of Three Twitter Offices in India

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company is shutting down two of its three offices in India. This layoff was also a part of Elon Musk’s plan to cut down Twitter’s operating costs and make the company profitable again.

The two offices being shut down were located in India’s political center New Delhi and financial capital Mumbai. The third office that is still operating is located towards the south in Bengaluru, the employees in which are mostly engineers.

While the offices in Mumbai and Delhi were operating until now, they were expected to close down a long time ago, this is because Twitter had already fired around 90% of its staff working in the Indian offices last year.

The employees that were still employees in the New Delhi and Mumbai offices are now requested to continue working from their homes.

India isn’t the only country affected by Twitter staff cut offs that emerged towards the end of last year, when the social media company was purchased by Billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk ever since acquiring the company, has been working towards a mission of lowering down costs and increasing profits. Apart from firing employees, the CEO has made a large number of other changes to retain profits in the organization, this includes the introduction of a paid blue tick and even removing bans from political advertisement on the platform.

