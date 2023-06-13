Elon Musk’s SpaceX Hires 14 Year Old Software Prodigy

Becoming the youngest person to graduate from Santa Clara University, Kairan Quazi could speak full sentences at just two years old

Remember watching the CBS TV show named ‘Young Sheldon’? Well, it has just turned out to be real. Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old software prodigy is about to complete his college degree and has already been employed by SpaceX, which is a spacecraft engineering company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Quazi said that he went viral after California broadcasters covered his story, telling their viewers how a 14 year old is about to graduate Santa Clara University on 17 June, becoming the youngest person to ever graduate from the university.

Upon his graduation, Quazi will also be added into a list of students who graduated from colleges during their childhood.

Quazi, like most genius minds, had a very different childhood, with his parents beginning to discover his intellect at the tender age of 2, where the young boy was able to speak in full sentences and have long conversations.

Upon reaching Kindergarten, Quazi would listen to the National Public Radio and have detailed discussions about whatever he listened, with both his classmates and teachers.

BrainGain, a higher education magazine reports that by 3rd grade “he (Quazi) took tests which showed his intelligence was in the 99.9% of the general population.”

Feeling unchallenged by school, Quazi quickly shifted to the Las Positas community college and then transferred to Santa Clara to study computer science when he was just 11 years old.

College was a place where “I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn,” said Quazi in an interview.

Completing his degree this year, Quazi gave a job interview for Starlink, which is an internet satellite division for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Impressing the company, Quazi secured the job and will soon be moving to Redmond, Washington near the SpaceX office.

“She’s uprooting her life to move me to Washington, I’m eternally grateful for her,” said Quazi while calling his mother to be his greatest support.

Read more: