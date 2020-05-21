Emirates set to fly UAE-based Pakistanis from Islamabad to Dubai on 21 May

Emirates will operate a special flight between Dubai and Islamabad on 21 May to facilitate the repatriation of Pakistani citizens back home as well as a return of UAE-based Pakistani residents to Dubai. Flight EK612 carrying passengers from Dubai International airport will arrive in Islamabad at 16:30hrs on 21 May, while the return flight EK613 will depart Islamabad at 18:30hrs and land in Dubai on the same day at 20:45 local time.

Before they book their flights, UAE residents from Pakistan who wish to return to Dubai will need approval from the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) via the UAE Twajudi Resident service.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “During these difficult times, we remain fully committed to help our customers return home to their families in Pakistan. We are also helping Pakistanis, based in the UAE, to return to their jobs and their families. Emirates will continue to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to facilitate repatriation flights. Above all, the safety and the wellbeing of our customers and crew remain Emirates’ top priorities.”

Customers travelling to Dubai are advised to arrive at check-in early; bring the approval letter from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowing them to return to the UAE, their own face mask and hand gloves; and abide by social distancing rules.

Stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai which includes: a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine; and a follow up test before release. All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

Customers wishing to travel to Dubai can find more info here.

