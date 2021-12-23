EU ranks Huawei as the world’s 2nd highest investor in R&D

Huawei has ranked second in the 202 1 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, up from the third place in the previous year’s edition. The 2021 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard is a European Commission publication that ranks the research investment levels of 2,500 companies around the world that comprise 90% of the world’s business-funded R&D. The report is prepared by the EU Joint Research Centre (JRC).

“Huawei is now ranked as the second-highest private sector investor in research and development in the world. The European Commission Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard 2021 is recognized as one of the most authoritative global studies into private sector investment in research and development. International collaboration in the areas of research and science is very important so as to guarantee that the most innovative products and services are developed” said Tony Jin, Huawei’s Chief Representative to the EU Institutions.

Separately, Huawei has also recently been named among the top 25 Global Corporate Startup Stars as part of the annual Corporate Startup Stars Awards, organized by Mind the Bridge under the European Commission’s Startup Europe Partnership initiative. In total, 50 companies located in every region of the world have been recognized for their work: 25 as Global Corporate Startup Stars and 25 as Global Open Innovation Challengers. Along with Huawei, companies named in the 2021 Top25 Global Corporate Startup Stars include AB InBev, Allianz, Aramco, AXA, BNP Paribas, Bosch, BP, Engie, Haier, Hyundai, Mastercard, Nestlé, Orange, Samsung, SAP, Schneider Electric, and others.

Alberto Onetti, Chairman of Mind the Bridge, commented,

“We recognized Huawei’s effort in working with startups and in particular its ecosystem approach that takes into consideration the ‘give’ as much as the ‘take’. In fact, Huawei makes use of its CLOUD infrastructure and of its Huawei Mobile Services to support startups’ growth, the development of new products, and the expansion to new markets, while taking advantage of being close to countless cloud-native, AI, big data, and other hi-tech startups.”

Catherine Chen, President of the Public Affairs and Communications Dept at Huawei, said,