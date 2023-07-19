Exceptional Madrassa Students Shine at National Robotics Contest, Showcasing Talent and Potential

Madrassa students impressed audiences with their exceptional skills during the 19th National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC), held at the prestigious National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with the STEM Careers Program by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The primary goal of this event was to foster robotics research and development within the country.

Running from 11 to 15 July, the highly anticipated competition attracted participants from schools, colleges, and universities all over Pakistan, all competing for top honors in the realm of automation and robotics. Among the contenders, Madrassa Jamia Baitussalam stood out as the true stars, earning well-deserved accolades and recognition.

The Baitussalam Welfare Trust, the institution responsible for Jamia Baitussalam, expressed their profound appreciation through a heartfelt tweet, giving thanks to the Almighty for the remarkable success achieved in the National Robotics Contest.

NERC served as the ultimate pinnacle of achievement for the institute, having triumphed in various competitions in the past. The students dedicated countless hours and unrelenting efforts to prepare for this grand event. In the end, their perseverance paid off, as Jamia Baitussalam secured the 1st position in the Modular School category and achieved both the 1st and 2nd positions in the Ready to Race category.

The 19th NERC, organized by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering and the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, centered around the theme of agriculture, with the aim of promoting the integration of robots in the industry.

Jamia Baitussalam’s exceptional success in NERC serves as a true testament to the extraordinary talent and dedication of their students. Not only does their achievement bring honor to the institution, but it also highlights the tremendous potential of Madrassa education in diverse fields, such as robotics and automation. This feat demonstrates that Madrassa students can excel in various areas of study and contribute significantly to the advancement of technology in Pakistan.

