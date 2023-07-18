Microsoft Signs Agreement to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Signing a deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation definitely helps Microsoft ease anti-competitive concerns around its acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has finally announced that it has signed an agreement that will allow PlayStation to keep Call of Duty on all PlayStation devices after Microsoft completes its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Signing this deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation will definitely help Microsoft ease anti-competitive concerns around its acquisition of the video game company.

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, while announcing the news.

Microsoft President Brad Smith comments on the deal makes it seem like the company does not plan to carry out ‘anti-competitive’ practices after the Activision Blizzard deal is done, instead it wants to work things out with its competitors.

“Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before,” said Smith.

While Microsoft has received green flags regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in Europe, it is still waiting on approval from Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and US regulators, who believe that this acquisition might give Microsoft a power over rivals such as Sony and even allow the company to hurt consumers whether they played video games on consoles.

Persistent to secure the acquisition, Microsoft has been agreeing to regulatory demands and have signed another deal agreeing to license “Call of Duty” to its rival companies, even signing a 10-year contract with Nintendo.

Read more: