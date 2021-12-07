Expanding the corporate portfolio, Careem partners with Educative to provide mobility solutions

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, partners with Educative, an online platform to learn coding and software development, to provide its employees with a safe and convenient everyday commute. The collaboration will provide Educative’s more than 600 employees in Pakistan with a quick and hassle-free commute service at subsidised rates.

The partnership is kicking off in Lahore with plans to further proliferate to other cities in Pakistan. This will include intercity travel for the employees and is also applicable for their personal use, in addition to the daily office commute. On average, the employees will be entitled to take up to 3000 rides in a month.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.