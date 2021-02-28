Facebook launches its own version of TikTok for rap artists

Facebook has just launched a TikTok-like app for budding rap artists to create and share their music.

As reported by TechCrunch, the new app has been developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team is currently available under closed beta testing. The BARS app from Facebook allows users to create and share raps using built-in tools. The NPE team says that users don’t require any formal rap experience to create content using the BARS app

Unlike traditional short-video sharing apps, Facebook’s BARS is specifically designed for creating content in rapping style. It includes pre-recorded beats to transform your words into professional-style raps. The app also suggests rhymes using a rhyming dictionary to keep your flow going. Further, there is a Challenge mode in which you’ll get the ability to freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

Once you’re done with your lyrics and flow, the Facebook BARS app also provides you with a variety of audio and visual filters to enhance your rap content. You’ll get preloaded tools such as Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio to change your vocal output in the videos.

The BARS app lets you export your rap videos and save them to your Camera Roll once you’ve finished doing refining. You can also share your content with others through social media platforms.

BARS Community Manager DJ Iyer, who is also a hip-hop songwriter and ghostwriter under the alias D-Lucks, said in a blog post that the coronavirus outbreak was one of the major reasons for developing the BARS app.

“I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work,” he said. “So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we’ve been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art.”

The BARS app is available for download through Apple’s US App Store and is initially accessible for a small number of iOS users only.