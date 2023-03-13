Famous Automakers Launches ChatGPT In Vehicles

General motors, a famous automaker is exploring chatGPT in its new vehicles. The company is planning to collaborate with Microsoft to install chatGPT in its vehicles.

Scott Miller, GM Vice President said that “chatGPT is going to be in everything”.

According to Scott Miller, the chatbot would help to give a new experience while driving. The new feature facilitates the users to explore the world while on the go.

In addition, he also stated that chatbot could be used to program features like a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar. Not only this, but it will also help to access information on how to use vehicle features typically found in an owner’s manual.

“The shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” stated a GM spokesperson on Friday.

Previously, the news was revealed by a famous news channel which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind chatGPT.

As we know, since its launch chatGPT is on fire and every company is trying to incorporate it into its daily routine. Whether we talk about technology or any media or food-related field, everyone is incorporating the new advanced technology.

Moreover, earlier this year Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT owner OpenAI and states that it aims to incorporate the chatbot’s technology into all its products.

Likewise, among other major tech companies, Microsoft has been stepping up its efforts to integrate more technology into automobiles. Including infotainment systems, automated driving, operating systems that regulate battery performance, and numerous other features.

In addition, GM in 2021, collaborated with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driver less vehicles.

General Motors Company is an American Multinational automotive manufacturing company headquartered in the United States.

It is the largest car manufacturer in the world operating for the last 77 years. Last, in 2022, the company decided to bring artificial intelligence into the vehicle inspection process.

Moreover, the automakers made an undisclosed “strategic investment” in Israeli startup UVeye. The system enables diagnostic systems that use sensors and AI to quickly identify damaged parts.

In addition, the system looks like an airport body scanner. Hence, the car drives through the scanner with illuminated lights on the inside and in just a few seconds service provider will have a detailed report about the system of the vehicle.

Therefore, the company is constantly to improve its technology operation to provide the best services to its customers.

The decision to incorporate ChatGPT is a step forward towards vehicle modernization. By using chatGPT, customers will have an amazing experience on the go.

However, it will make it easier for the users to access the information found in an owner’s manual.

