FIA warns citizens of an Easypaisa/JazzCash fraud

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned the citizens of Pakistan through its Twitter account against an ongoing fraud scheme against Easypaisa or JazzCash users.

The fraudsters are calling/messaging the owners of Easypaisa/JazzCash accounts from unknown numbers stating that their account has been blocked. Afterward, they ask for a 4-6 digit code that is sent to the registered phone number. They then inform the user that their account has been restored. However, using this code they gain access to your account and can do as they wish.

The FIA has issued the standard warning stating that all account owners are requested to not share their account info as well as any passwords including pin codes and OTPs on calls from unknown numbers.

Such frauds are very common in Pakistan. People claim to be from different banks and ask users for their account info so they can be verified. Therefore we must be wary of any calls from unknown numbers asking for our details. JazzCash/Easypaisa frauds date back to 2019 at least. People have been scamming innocent users and taking their money leaving them helpless.

