News

Formation of Civil Drone Regulatory Authority awaits PM’s approval

Talha Ikram Written by Talha Ikram · 49 sec read>

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has submitted a draft for an ordinance to establish a drone regulatory authority in the country. The draft of an ordinance for the establishment of the Civil Drone Regulatory Authority (CDRA) has been submitted to the Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan. Imran Khan ordered the formation of the drone authority a month ago stating that the technology is really useful for agriculture, urban planning, security, and law & order.

The government is setting up the regulatory authority to promote the use of the technology in various fields while being regulated by the government. Once the ordinance comes into effect, the drones will be allowed for civil purposes including agriculture, research & development, and other recreational activities.

The ordinance will also promote the use of new technology associated with drones enabling the development of new equipment and tools using the knowledge gained by the usage of drones. This will further help the development of new systems and services including custom software. The authority will also regulate operation, manufacturing, assembling, designing, import, development & research on drones and associated technologies used for civil purposes.

The authority will also be given the power grant licenses for manufacturing, import, and operating drones in Pakistan. This will promote the local industry in manufacturing & assembling drones directly in Pakistan while maintaining the standards that will be set by the regulatory authority.

CDRA Drone most
Talha Ikram
Written by Talha Ikram
Profile
jazzcash-app.jpg

FIA warns citizens of an Easypaisa/JazzCash fraud

in News
Jan 25, 2021  ·   43 sec read

Pakistan to get commercially available 5G internet by 2022-23: PTA

in News, Technology
Jan 24, 2021  ·   1 min read

PTA introduces measures to block spam, unwanted calls and messages

in Mobile, News
Jan 24, 2021  ·   46 sec read