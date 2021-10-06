Mobile, News

FinTech startup’s bookkeeping app ‘mKhata’ hits 100,000 Installs in just over a month

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 58 sec read>

mKhata, a bookkeeping app launched just over a month ago by Lahore-based fintech startup has already hit 100,000 installs from cities and towns across Pakistan.  Following its launch, the app garnered widespread attention, with thousands of daily active users and positive reviews by its customers.  

As a free, bilingual bookkeeping app, mKhata aims to help the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium  Enterprises) sector digitize its bookkeeping and credit management. Most local corner  (kiryana) stores extend credit to customers in their neighborhood, which is either recorded on paper or not recorded at all. With its current 60,000 active merchants across Pakistan, mKhata aims to digitize these transactions helping small businesses record and maintain credit history for their customers.  

The founder and CEO of mKhata, Umair Sheikh, talking about the app’s rapid adoption said,  “Our MSMEs have become much more welcoming towards technological disruptions after  Covid-19. They have displayed remarkable resilience, and their willingness to experience and adopt new technology has accelerated the success of mKhata and the digital apps market. Thus,  technology-led innovation and digitization is impacting the business landscape as well as how  they are going to operate in the future.”  

Speaking about the app’s future plans, Umair elaborates, “The market has become very lucrative and is brimming with opportunities, with more and more players, merchants and consumers coming on-board. Our rapidly-growing team is on the constant lookout to explore  untapped segments of this space and help propel it forward.”  

The mKhata app comes with automated collection reminders, free SMS transaction alerts,  detailed reports, and online backups among other features. It is free and can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and App Store.

mKhata
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Jazz partners with Alkira to provide enterprise customers Multicloud networking technology

in News, Telecom
Oct 6, 2021  ·  

Mobilink Bank puts forth Policy Recommendations to foster Financial Inclusion in Pakistan

in News
Oct 6, 2021  ·  

Pakistan’s first “Digital Dera” established in Pakpattan

in News
Oct 6, 2021  ·  