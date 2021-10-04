First Pak-China technical vocational institute officially inaugurated in Gwadar

In recent news, the first Pakistan-China technical-vocational institute in Gwadar. The inauguration ceremony was attended by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Nong Rong virtually where he mentioned that the institute had been completed in around 20 months which cost around only Rs. 10 million.

The inauguration ceremony also included the General Officer Commanding 44 Div Major General Inayat Hussain; Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed of the Pakistan Navy; the Chairman of Chinese company Kopak, Zhang Bausing; the Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, Naseer Khan Kashani’ Commanding Officer 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Kayani; the Assistant Commissioner of Gwadar, Raja Athar Abbas; and students and teachers of the Pak-China School.

Moreover, he highlighted the 70 years of friendship between China and Pakistan which resulted in this institution that is equipped with the latest technologies in order to impart knowledge and technical skills to the youth of Balochistan.

The students will be granted scholarships and free accommodation in regards to their training at the institute. Moreover, the Chairman of the China Overseas Port Holding Company, Zhang Baosheng stated the following:

“Technical institutes play an important role in industrial development and the trained youths would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, Free Zone Industry, and other projects of the CPEC.”