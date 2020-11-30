Five major cities contributing 70 percent to the total COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: NCOC

The major cities of Pakistan – Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore are contributing the most to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country according to the NCOC. Pakistan has been seeing around 3,000 COVID-19 cases for most of the previous week with an average of 45 deaths per day due to the virus.

On the 29th of November, however, the cases dropped to 2,829 with 43 deaths. This can only be considered good news if the cases continue to decline in the current week. Islamabad alone contributed to 12.5% of the total cases recorded on this day. Islamabad has one of the best measures in place utilizing smart lockdowns to curb the spread. However, the contribution of the capital shows that stricter measures are required in the major cities with them contributing to 70 percent of the total cases in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/DhoIslamabad/status/1333101740980375553?s=20

The NCOC was also informed about the availability of medical equipment across Pakistan. Health experts briefed the meeting on the national positivity ratio of 7.01 percent with a 16.58 percent positivity ratio in Azad Kashmir, 15.31 percent in Sindh, 9.12 percent in Baluchistan, 5.56 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan, 5.30 percent in Islamabad, 5.31 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 3.45 percent in Punjab.

Image Source: DW

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk