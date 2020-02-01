Foodpanda turns Abbottabad pink!

Abbottabad – January 31st, 2020 – foodpanda, the on-demand international food delivery service, has expanded its operations in Abbottabad by opening up the possibility of ordering a world of exciting food flavors from its distinctive pink color application. And this Friday evening, people from the restaurant industry, the media, food & lifestyle bloggers and top customers of foodpanda, all overjoyed, came together to celebrate foodpanda’s official launch in the city.

The residents of Abbottabad will now be able to order a variety of food from over 200 restaurant partners right to their homes, offices and even outdoor hotspots, increasing convenience for users and providing restaurant partners with a new avenue to reach customers. With the vision to deliver good food to people’s every day, Abbottabad will now also be able to enjoy the renowned service standards offered by foodpanda, following Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, etc.

Aiming to deliver the best food the city has to offer to their customers no matter the craving or price range, foodpanda knows that it is not merely about eating a meal but savouring that very first bite of food with great discounts.

“We are very excited to expand our service to Abbottabad and deliver good food right to our customers’ doorstep, especially with our continuous up-gradation in our app and website. This is the perfect city for us to continue doing what we do best and we look forward to partnering with more restaurants on foodpanda,” said Nauman Sikandar Mirza, CEO, foodpanda Pakistan.

The honorable chief guest, Syed Zaheer ul Islam, Commissioner Abbottabad expressed, “The city of Abbottabad welcomes foodpanda with lots of enthusiasm as it will add another feature to our small industrial city”. Speaking at the occasion, Guest of Honor, President Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Khalid Latif, stated, “Abbottabad is the city emerging as an important city on the CPEC route, which will become the city for interstate commerce. The arrival of foodpanda will make it possible for our businesses to order the app-based food delivery services with much ease and efficiency now”. Some other notable guests from the district administration and the business community of the city also graced the occasion.

foodpanda has over 200 specially curated restaurants that are available in Rawalpindi, some of which include the international chains like KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King and also the local heroes including OPTP, The New Yorker Pizza, Tomatino Pizza Fiesta, Crunchies and many more.

To place your first order, visit foodpanda.pk or download the new app on the App Store or Google Play now!

About foodpanda

foodpanda is dedicated to bringing food lovers around the world their favorite meals from curated local restaurants. Since its creation, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 27,000 partner restaurants in more than 190 cities across 12 Asian and Central European countries globally. foodpanda is active in Pakistan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Brunei, India, Romania, and Bulgaria. It belongs to Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry. For more information visit http://www.foodpanda.pk.

How it works

Through the foodpanda website or via the new iOS and Android apps, customers can enter their area and view a curated list of restaurants serving their neighbourhood. Once they have found their meal of choice, they can place an order in the comfort of their home or office, paying online through foodpanda’s secure platform. The order is then carefully prepared by the restaurant, picked up by the foodpanda rider and delivered straight to their doorstep.

