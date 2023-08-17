For The First Time: Toyota Prius 2024 Costs More Than Fortuner

Get ready for a thrilling ride with the upcoming 2024 Toyota Prius. Toyota has released items first 2024 Toyota Prius. The photos and posts of the new Toyota Prius have created a buzz among bloggers and netizens. It has created hype among people. However, the price of the Toyota Prius 2024 has shocked car enthusiasts.

The act is not just a car like any other hybrid or PHEV mid-size SUV; it’s a game changer. It is embedded with a powerful engine with a brand-new hybrid powertrain.

According to one Instagram user, ‘the car has been imported by a dealership in Karachi and costs close to a jaw-dropping Rs. 20 million (2 crores). For perspective, a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 costs just over Rs. 19 million.

Difference Between Old And New Prius

The new model has a stylish design and is a considerably better-looking and more advanced vehicle. The car’s performance is far better than the old Prius, whereas its styling has taken the hearts to the next level. It takes inspiration from high-tech modern sports cars with a sleek front end, sloping roofline, and big wheels.

The new modern-style Toyota Prius has equipped with Toyota’s first 2.0 liter plug-in-hybrid system. The powerful system generates 221 horsepower (hp) by combining a high-efficiency dynamic force engine and lithium-ion batteries.

According to the company, ‘this powerplant allows the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds’.

Features Of the New Toyota Prius 2024

The new Toyota Prius has high-tech features that make it a powerful vehicle. It has features such as Toyota Safety Sense and other high-tech advantages.

Toyota Prius covers a fantastic mileage of:

City57 mpg

Highway 56 mpg

Combined 57 mpg

Here is a list of features to give you an idea about the new Toyota Prius

12.3 Inch Touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

USB media port

Five USB charging ports

Hands-free calling capability

Music streaming via Bluetooth

Variable transmission

Six-speaker audio system

Eight-speaker JBL premium audio system

Six USB Charging ports

Smart key system

Folding rear seats

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Power window with auto down/up

Multi-information display

Single Zone Climate Control system

Extendable dual sun visors

Wireless smartphone charging pad with charge indicator light

This time Toyota has proven itself by producing a powerful and inspirational design. Toyota Motors have gone the extra mile to provide the best 2024 Prius with all the latest features. Imagine a smooth ride with your favorite music streaming via Bluetooth through a six-speaker audio system. The whole system is controlled from a sleek 12.3 touch screen.

Also, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus one USB media port and five USB charging ports, it will provide you with all the connectivity you need if you want long road trips or daily commutes.

Toyota is famous for its commitment to producing promising vehicles with improvements and innovations.

Safety Features

Safety is always the priority of Toyota Motors. The upcoming model is full of safety features that ensure a completely safe drive

360-degree Overhead View in low-speed drive and reverse

Integrated backup camera display

Engine immobilizer

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Hill Start Assist Control

Safe Exit Assist

Vehicle Stability Control

Anti-lock braking system

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic braking

Rear Seat Reminder

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Eight airbags

Power And Performance

The new Toyota is a hybrid vehicle combining a gasoline engine and an electric motor. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The engine is paired with an all-wheel drive. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 7.1 seconds and has the power to reach top speeds of 115 to 120 mph.

Dimensions

ParameterValue

Length 181.1 In.

Width 70.2 In.

Height 56.3- 55.9 In.

Wheelbase 108.3 In.

Ground-Clearance 6.0 In.

Curb-Weight 3285 lbs.

Interior Dimensions

Front

Head-Room (in.) 38.0 36.4

Leg-Room (in.) 43.2 34.8

Shoulder-Room (in.) 55.3 52.8

Hip-Room (in.) 54.7 51.7

Passenger Volume (cu ft.) 91.2

Cargo Volume (cu ft.) 20.3-23.8

Anticipated Launch Date

Toyota will soon announce the launch date for the new Toyota Prius. According to the sources, the new Prius will hit the market in early 2024 or 2023. It is also predicted that the bookings will start later this year.

Price And Trim Levels

The previous version of the Toyota Prius is available in six trims – LE, LE AWD, XLE, XLE AWD, Limited, and Limited AWD. The prices for these trims range from $27,450 to $35,865.

Hence, it is expected to cater to the exact specifications, whereas the price might increase slightly compared to the teg 2023 model.

Despite these features, its price is relatively high; it retails on the foreign market for between Rs 7.8 million and Rs 10.2 million. Due to the fact a price increase of over Rs 10 million has caused much controversy and left car enthusiasts shocked.

The Toyota Prius 2024 is ready to arrive soon, and it will be available in various vibrant exterior and interior colors. Here is a list of colors available

Exterior Colours

Guardian Gray

Reservoir Blue

Supersonic Red

Wind Chill Pearl

Midnight Black Metallic

Cutting Edge

Supersonic Yellow

Interior Colours

Gradient Black

In conclusion, Toyota Prius 2024 will give a thrilling ride and will be a game-changing hybrid vehicle. Its new design, features, and safety upgrades will give an exciting and comfortable driving experience.

Read more:

Pony and Toyota in Collaboration Are Ready to Mass Produce Robotaxis in China

Toyota Unveils Groundbreaking Electric Vehicle Battery:10 Minute Charging Time And 900 Mile Range