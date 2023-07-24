Toyota Unveils Groundbreaking Electric Vehicle Battery:10 Minute Charging Time And 900 Mile Range

Toyota, an automobile manufacturing company, has unveiled its plan to launch an electric vehicle battery technology that could revolutionize the vehicle industry. According to the company, it has simplified the production of solid-state batteries, which could be a game changer and has the potential to produce 900 miles of driving range.

By 2025, Toyota plans to bring the EV battery model to the market, which can extend the driving range by 20%. Currently, the company is working on a higher-performance version that has the potential to deliver 50% more cruising range, crossing an impressive 900 miles. The new creation will improve vehicle performance and reduce the charging time, making long-distance travel more feasible.

In contrast, solid-state batteries are more reliable and offer several advantages over lithium-ion batteries. It provides increased capacity, shorter charging times, and reduced risk of fires.

Though, many companies are producing high-tech batteries, including Porsche. Toyota claims to have a breakthrough in creating solid-state batteries that will make them easier to grow than lithium batteries.



Toyota is constantly working to produce high-tech batteries to make EVs more robust and reliable. Therefore, the company plans to launch two next-generation battery types in 2026 and 2027. The company names it as “performance” and “popularized” versions. The advanced popularized version will offer 20% more driving range at a 20% lower cost to facilitate the customers.

On the other hand, the popularized version will provide the same advantages and improvements at a 40% cost reduction. This new advancement will not only benefit Toyota but also beneficial for the planet. The advanced battery system will save consumers time and money by reducing charging times and lowering prices.

In addition, the most significant advantage of having powerful solid-state batteries is to reduce range anxiety, among EVs more suitable for cross-country travel while charging infrastructure continues to expand.

Electric vehicles are in trend these days as it helps reduce carbon emissions and produces fewer greenhouse emissions than traditional cars. High-tech electric vehicles play a vital role in combating climate change. If the new solid-state batteries succeed, it could be a significant step in developing EVs.

David Valley, professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, said this could be a pivotal movement in the development of electric cars if Toyota can pull it off.

In addition, he told the news channel, Often there are breakthroughs at the prototype stage, but then scaling it up is tricky; if it is a genuine breakthrough, it could be a game-changer, very much the holy grail of battery vehicles.”

However, people are eagerly waiting for the new solid-state batteries as the batteries have the potential to revolutionize the EV industry and contribute significantly to a sustainable future.

Alas, the company aims to mass-produce its solid-state battery from 2027-28. However, people are advised not to get their hopes high because Toyota possesses a history of lagging on its timelines.

