Investment, News

Foreign direct investment to Pakistan down by 30% in eight months

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 1 min read>

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) declined 30 percent during the first eight months (July–February) of the current financial year (2020-21) owing to a significant increase in outflows.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) yesterday, the FDI fell to $1.3 billion during first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to $1.85 billion in the corresponding months of last year.

Inflows under this head declined 16pc to $1.98 billion during July-February FY21 as compared with $2.36 billion in the corresponding period of last year. However, outflow under this head increased 35pc to $683 million during the period under review as compared with $507 million last year,” the SBP stated.

The overall inflow of private foreign investment fell 43pc to $1.04 billion during the period under review as compared with $1.83 billion last year.

The portfolio investment from the equity market witnessed massive outflows during the period. The portfolio investment saw an outflow of $256 million in 8MFY21 as compared to $26.3 million in the same period of last year.

Foreign public investment recorded an outflow of $132 million during the period under review as compared with inflows of $2.16 billion last year.

China, Netherlands and Hong Kong remained the top three investors in Pakistan with net FDI of $494 million, $117.8 million, and $106.3 million, respectively.

In the month of February 2021, the country fetched $155 million worth of net foreign investment, with China emerging as the largest investor in Pakistan, with a net direct investment of $91 million, followed by UK and Germany who invested $11.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

FDI to Pakistan also suffered a drop of 27.4 percent earlier during the July-Jan 2021 period of the current fiscal year. Back then, China remained the largest investor with over 35 percent share in overall FDI, which amounted to $402.8 million during that period.

China FDI FDI to pakistan Foreign Direct Investment Hong Kong Netherlands Pakistan SBP
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports surge by over 51pc to $1.31bn

in Mobile, News
Mar 18, 2021  ·   1 min read

After Australia, now US wants to make Facebook & Google pay

in News, Social Media
Mar 18, 2021  ·   1 min read

US advised not to criticize Russian & Chinese cyberattacks given its history of doing the same

in News
Mar 17, 2021  ·   1 min read