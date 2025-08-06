Epic Games has officially unveiled Chapter 6 Season 4, dubbed Shock N Awesome, featuring a surprise crossover with the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. A live action trailer blends Fortnite animation with ’90s-style tokusatsu action, beginning with the familiar battle royale world overrun by alien bugs before cutting abruptly to stunt actors in Ranger suits deploying the Dino Megazord to crush the infestation.

What the Trailer Revealed

The trailer showcases the Red Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Black Ranger, and Pink Ranger in rubber-suited combat, culminating in a spectacular Megazord appearance. Fans have identified the backdrop as Vasquez Rocks, a filming location frequently used in early Power Rangers episodes and other classic productions.

Power Rangers Content and Battle Pass Integration

The full Power Rangers squad will be available mid-August in the Mighty Morphin Bundle within the Fortnite item shop. The bundle includes all five Ranger outfits and a themed Festival lobby track titled “Go Go Power Rangers Redux.”

According to leak data and official confirmation, Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger is the Tier 100 reward in the Battle Pass. Starting September 16, players can unlock the Dino Megazord Outfit with a Mythic transformation ability via mid-season quests.

Beyond Power Rangers: Halo, Panda Assassin and More

Alongside Rangers, Fortnite is confirming a collaboration with Halo, featuring Spartan skins. These are for both male and female, available as tier rewards.

Data-mined leaks also suggest upcoming additions such as a Panda Assassin, an armored soldier with a minigun, a ninja-style character with nunchucks, and a futuristic assassin using robotic gamepad arms.

Gameplay changes include weapons like the Swarmstrike rocket launcher, bug-themed mechanics including Bug Gauntlets, and the return of mud sliding from Chapter 4, likely offering stealth and environmental effects.

Fans can also expect more from this season as it unfolds: