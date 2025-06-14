Epic Games has officially confirmed that Fortnite will enter the twisted world of the Netflix blockbuster Squid Game with a crossover event launching in Creative Mode on June 27, 2025. The collaboration introduces high-stakes gameplay and eerie atmosphere, marking one of Fortnite’s boldest summer updates yet.







A Tease That Got People Calling

The campaign kicked off with a cryptic teaser. Epic shared a mysterious phone number, mimicking the chilling recruitment style from the original Squid Game series. Players who dialed in were greeted with an ominous audio message, sparking immediate buzz and speculation. The audio confirmed the crossover’s official release date.

Official Creative Mode Assets Revealed

Unlike previous fan-made versions of Squid Game mini-games, this update brings official assets directly from Epic. Players can expect prebuilt maps, themed NPCs, environment sets, and mechanics that replicate iconic games from the series, such as Red Light, Green Light and the Glass Bridge. This will be the first fully supported Squid Game experience inside Fortnite’s Creative Mode.

With Squid Game: What to Expect

While Epic has yet to reveal themed skins or emotes, the studio’s history of blockbuster collaborations suggests cosmetic drops are almost certain. Players may soon don the familiar Squid Game uniforms, iconic masks, and unlock emotes inspired by the show’s tense moments. With possible in-game challenges tied to the crossover, expect reward-driven gameplay to complement the visuals.







Competitive Edge with Squid Game: Not Just a Gimmick

With Fortnite’s expanding Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), Epic is equipping creators with tools to build elaborate, high-stakes maps. Some speculate this could lead to ranked mini-games or tournament-style competitions with real rewards on the line.

A Packed Month for Pop Culture Crossovers

The Squid Game event comes amid a June filled with rumored collaborations, including One-Punch Man, Superman, and Robin. This signals Epic’s ongoing strategy of blending gaming with global entertainment brands to boost engagement and broaden its audience. They even did a Father’s Day skin makeover for the pop culture reference by bringing Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, and Cleveland Brown custom skins available for players.

Fortnite’s upcoming crossover could be one of the most immersive Creative Mode updates to date. From suspense-driven gameplay to high-stakes competition, the event launching June 27 might just redefine how Fortnite handles limited-time crossovers.