Fortnite Squid Game Creator Mode Now Build Your Own Deadly Games

Fortnite has launched its Squid Game creator mode in a thrilling expansion to its Creative universe. Which is monumental, because people often forget Fortnite has a creative suite that allows people to build news landscape.

If you are familiar with Netflix’s Squid Game, you will know the story arc, and how it revolves around deadly practical games. And since Netflix has a habit of leveraging marketing in a game setting with Roblox, Fortnite, the possibilities with this creator mode may be endless.

What’s New in Creator Mode: Gritty Mini Squid Games

During Gamescom 2025, Epic revealed a trailer showcasing new tools letting creators build Red Light-Green Light style obstacle courses, imposter “Who Dunnit?” challenges, and even gameplay eerily reminiscent of Among Us, all infused with Squid Game flair.

Here is what gamers are finding in this feature:

A Squid Game starter island map template

Two Squid Game templates

Disguises

Throwables

Carryable Spawner Device

NPCs

Props

Voting options

Skilled Interaction Device

This update pushes Fortnite’s Creative mode into darker, more competitive territory while still retaining the platform’s playful flexibility.

Adding to the hype, the elusive Front Man skin, a long requested character, joins the Squid Game lineup on August 26, fueling excitement among collectors and fans.

It’s Not Without Controversy

Before this fan empowering release, Fortnite faced community frustration over its slow rollout of Squid Game content. Creators were limited in monetizing their own Squid Game inspired maps while official content remained locked. There was also a brief time when Fortnite removed all Squid Game content two months back. With this new venture, Epic now promises improved timing and coordination for future IP drops.

Fortnite Creative is evolving: it is becoming a stage for popular thrills and viral storytelling. With Squid Game tools live, creators can tap into suspense, strategy, and pop culture all at once.

Fortnite is free to download on just about every platform, but if you want to dive creative with the Squid Game mode, you’ll need a PC.